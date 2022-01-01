Intel Core i9 7980XE vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1127 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1283
Core i5 12600K +48%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +6%
18350
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2481
Core i5 12600K +61%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +8%
29593
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1134
Core i5 12600K +68%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +26%
14905
11821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|18
|10
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
