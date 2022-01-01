Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 7980XE or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 7980XE vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i9 7980XE
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i9 7980XE
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 7980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1127 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +6%
18350
Core i5 12600K
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +8%
29593
Core i5 12600K
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +26%
14905
Core i5 12600K
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 7980XE and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 25, 2017 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-7980XE i5-12600K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 18 10
Threads 36 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 7980XE
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7980XE official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i9 7980XE?
