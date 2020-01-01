Intel Core i9 7980XE vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Has 12 physical cores more
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 7980XE – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i5 9600K +8%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +194%
7797
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i5 9600K +12%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +171%
29958
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +1%
1135
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +173%
15140
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|18
|6
|Threads
|36
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
