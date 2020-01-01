Intel Core i9 7980XE vs i9 10920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 7980XE with 18-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7980XE
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Core i9 10920X +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +31%
7797
5930
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i9 10920X +9%
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +12%
29958
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Core i9 10920X +9%
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 7980XE +14%
15140
13338
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|October 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|12
|Threads
|36
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
