Intel Core i9 8950HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Ryzen 7 4800H +7%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2678
Ryzen 7 4800H +46%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Ryzen 7 4800H +7%
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10945
Ryzen 7 4800H +80%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Ryzen 7 4800H +10%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5049
Ryzen 7 4800H +39%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1