Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 8950HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Core i7 10510U +1%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +78%
2678
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +2%
2495
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +54%
10945
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +41%
1063
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +77%
5049
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 8950HK or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 8950HK or i7 9750H
- Intel Core i9 8950HK or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i9 8950HK or i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i5 1035G4