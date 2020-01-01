Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 8950HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +71%
2678
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +20%
10945
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Core i7 1065G7 +13%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +24%
5049
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
