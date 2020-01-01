Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 10750H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Core i7 10750H +11%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2678
Core i7 10750H +3%
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Core i7 10750H +11%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10945
Core i7 10750H +17%
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Core i7 10750H +14%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5049
Core i7 10750H +9%
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
