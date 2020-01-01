Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 8950HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Core i7 1165G7 +13%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK +4%
2678
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Core i7 1165G7 +30%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10945
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Core i7 1165G7 +43%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5049
Core i7 1165G7 +1%
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
