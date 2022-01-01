Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 8950HK or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i9 8950HK
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i9 8950HK
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 8950HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1071 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK
6984
Core i7 11800H +76%
12281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 8950HK
10893
Core i7 11800H +98%
21568
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 8950HK and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-8950HK i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 8950HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 8950HK official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i9 8950HK?
