Intel Core i9 8950HK vs i7 12800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 8950HK with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 12800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1071 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1205
Core i7 12800H +52%
1826
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6984
Core i7 12800H +127%
15865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10893
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1077
Core i7 12800H +67%
1803
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5320
Core i7 12800H +139%
12719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-8950HK
|i7-12800H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
