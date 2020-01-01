Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
14228
Ryzen 5 4600H +7%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +52%
6737
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

