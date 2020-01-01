Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +1%
459
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Ryzen 5 4600H +3%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +6%
2648
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Ryzen 5 4600H +7%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +3%
1126
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +52%
6737
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
