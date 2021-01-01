Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +25%
3280
Ryzen 5 5500U
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +2%
14196
Ryzen 5 5500U
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +20%
6684
Ryzen 5 5500U
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i9 9880H?
