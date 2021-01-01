Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 853 points
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +82%
3288
Ryzen 7 3750H
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +23%
2610
Ryzen 7 3750H
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +69%
14206
Ryzen 7 3750H
8424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +85%
6559
Ryzen 7 3750H
3550

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 556 USD 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i9 9880H?
