Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i9 9880H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1075 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
3301
Ryzen 7 5800H +44%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
2573
Ryzen 7 5800H +21%
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
14144
Ryzen 7 5800H +57%
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1093
Ryzen 7 5800H +36%
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6689
Ryzen 7 5800H +20%
8058

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i9 9880H?
