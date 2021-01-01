Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.5 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1410 vs 1115 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1134
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13891
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Ryzen 7 5800HS +28%
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6482
Ryzen 7 5800HS +10%
7126
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
