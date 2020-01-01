Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Ryzen 9 4900HS +12%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Ryzen 9 4900HS +33%
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Ryzen 9 4900HS +1%
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Ryzen 9 4900HS +40%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 9 4900HS +5%
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737
Ryzen 9 4900HS +15%
7769
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
