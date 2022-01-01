Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1096 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1145
Ryzen 9 5900X +38%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8794
Ryzen 9 5900X +135%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Ryzen 9 5900X +36%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14031
Ryzen 9 5900X +184%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1097
Ryzen 9 5900X +57%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6641
Ryzen 9 5900X +118%
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
