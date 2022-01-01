Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i9 9880H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1096 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1145
Ryzen 9 5900X +38%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
8794
Ryzen 9 5900X +135%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
2581
Ryzen 9 5900X +36%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
14031
Ryzen 9 5900X +184%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1097
Ryzen 9 5900X +57%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6641
Ryzen 9 5900X +118%
14453
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9880H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9880H or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 9880H or i7 11800H
3. Intel Core i9 9880H or Apple M1
4. Intel Core i9 9880H or i9 9980HK
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M1 Max
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 5950X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 9880H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский