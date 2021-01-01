Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Ryzen 9 5980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
Intel Core i9 9880H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HX and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1101 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1154
Ryzen 9 5980HX +43%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
8786
Ryzen 9 5980HX +37%
12008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1120
Ryzen 9 5980HX +33%
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6794
Ryzen 9 5980HX +16%
7896

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9880H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800HS and Core i9 9880H
2. M1 Max and Core i9 9880H
3. Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i9 9880H
4. Ryzen 9 4900H and Core i9 9880H
5. Core i7 10875H and Core i9 9880H
6. Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5980HX
7. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5980HX
8. Core i7 11800H and Ryzen 9 5980HX
9. Apple M1 and Ryzen 9 5980HX
10. M1 Pro and Ryzen 9 5980HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX or Intel Core i9 9880H?
EnglishРусский