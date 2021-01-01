Intel Core i9 9880H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1101 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1154
Ryzen 9 5980HX +43%
1654
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8786
Ryzen 9 5980HX +37%
12008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14291
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Ryzen 9 5980HX +33%
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6794
Ryzen 9 5980HX +16%
7896
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
