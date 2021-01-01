Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +51%
13891
Core i3 1125G4
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +58%
6482
Core i3 1125G4
4099

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 1, 2020
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i9-9880H i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9880H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 9880H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i9 9880H vs Core i7 1065G7
3. Core i9 9880H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Core i9 9880H vs Ryzen 9 4900H
5. Core i9 9880H vs Core i7 10875H
6. Core i3 1125G4 vs Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i3 1115G4
8. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i5 1035G1
9. Core i3 1125G4 vs Ryzen 7 5700U
10. Core i3 1125G4 vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i9 9880H?
EnglishРусский