Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +51%
3179
Core i5 10300H
2103
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +57%
13905
Core i5 10300H
8836
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +64%
6668
Core i5 10300H
4064

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 2, 2020
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9880H -
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i9 9880H
2. Intel Core i7 9750H vs i9 9880H
3. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i9 9880H
4. Intel Core i7 10850H vs i9 9880H
5. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 9880H
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 10300H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10300H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10300H
9. Intel Core i7 10875H vs i5 10300H
10. Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i9 9880H?
EnglishРусский