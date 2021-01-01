Intel Core i9 9880H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +5%
459
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +129%
3280
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +9%
2606
2397
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +98%
14196
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1081
Core i5 10310U +5%
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +79%
6684
3741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
