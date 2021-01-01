Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i5 10310U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i5 10310U

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i5 10310U
Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i5 10310U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10310U and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +129%
3280
Core i5 10310U
1432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +98%
14196
Core i5 10310U
7155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +79%
6684
Core i5 10310U
3741

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i5 10310U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 13, 2020
Launch price 556 USD 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-U
Model number i9-9880H i5-10310U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 0.8-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i5 10310U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 9880H and Core i7 10750H
2. Core i9 9880H and Core i7 1065G7
3. Core i9 9880H and Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Core i9 9880H and Ryzen 9 4900H
5. Core i9 9880H and Core i7 10875H
6. Core i5 10310U and Core i5 1135G7
7. Core i5 10310U and Core i7 10510U
8. Core i5 10310U and Core i5 1035G1
9. Core i5 10310U and Core i5 8350U
10. Core i5 10310U and Core i5 1145G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10310U or i9 9880H?
EnglishРусский