Intel Core i9 9880H vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +3%
459
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +64%
3279
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +2%
2648
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +42%
14228
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i5 1038NG7 +11%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +51%
6737
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
