Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +3%
459
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +118%
3279
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +8%
2648
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +100%
14228
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +50%
1126
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +136%
6737
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
