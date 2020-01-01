Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +2%
459
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +109%
3279
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +4%
2648
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +55%
14228
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i7 1065G7 +7%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +65%
6737
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
