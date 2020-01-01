Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i7 1068NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 1068NG7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +32%
14228
Core i7 1068NG7
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 1, 2020
Launch price 556 USD 426 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i9-9880H i7-1068NG7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA1344
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

