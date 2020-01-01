Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 1068NG7 +1%
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +89%
3279
1739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Core i7 1068NG7 +1%
2664
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +32%
14228
10779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i7 1068NG7 +11%
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +42%
6737
4738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 9750H or Core i9 9880H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 10850H or Core i9 9880H
- Core i9 9980HK or Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i9 9980HK or Core i7 1068NG7
- Ryzen 7 4700U or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 1165G7 or Core i7 1068NG7
- Core i7 1060NG7 or Core i7 1068NG7