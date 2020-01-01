Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 10710U +3%
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +43%
3279
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +7%
2648
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +41%
14228
10116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +16%
1126
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +301%
6737
1682
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i9 9880H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and Intel Core i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 10710U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 10710U