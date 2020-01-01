Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 10750H +7%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +19%
3279
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Core i7 10750H +5%
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +11%
14228
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i7 10750H +8%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +22%
6737
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
