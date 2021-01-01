Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i7 1160G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.1 GHz i7 1160G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1160G7 and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1160G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1403 vs 1100 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1088
Core i7 1160G7 +29%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +34%
6442
Core i7 1160G7
4794

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i7 1160G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i9-9880H i7-1160G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i7 1160G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1160G7 or i9 9880H?
