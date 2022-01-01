Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 12800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 12800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1096 points
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1145
Core i7 12800H +59%
1826
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8794
Core i7 12800H +80%
15865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14031
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1097
Core i7 12800H +64%
1803
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6641
Core i7 12800H +92%
12719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-12800H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
