Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 1280P

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i7 1280P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1280P and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1637 vs 1096 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1097
Core i7 1280P +49%
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6641
Core i7 1280P +53%
10180
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i7 1280P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-P
Model number i9-9880H i7-1280P
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9880H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i7 1280P official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1280P or i9 9880H?
