Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 1280P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9880H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1637 vs 1096 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1145
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8794
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14031
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1097
Core i7 1280P +49%
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6641
Core i7 1280P +53%
10180
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-1280P
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1