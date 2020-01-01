Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
3279
Core i7 9700K +13%
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
2648
Core i7 9700K +10%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
14228
Core i7 9700K +4%
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1126
Core i7 9700K +10%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6737
Core i7 9700K +12%
7545

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 8, 2018
Launch price 556 USD 385 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9880H i7-9700K
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 9880H?
