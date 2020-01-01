Intel Core i9 9880H vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i7 9700K +1%
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Core i7 9700K +13%
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Core i7 9700K +10%
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Core i7 9700K +4%
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i7 9700K +10%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737
Core i7 9700K +12%
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|556 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
