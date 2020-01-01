Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 10900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i9 10900K +19%
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Core i9 10900K +99%
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Core i9 10900K +21%
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Core i9 10900K +72%
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i9 10900K +25%
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737
Core i9 10900K +67%
11259
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i9 9880H
- Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 10850H vs Core i9 9880H
- Core i9 9980HK vs Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900K vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i7 10700 vs Core i9 10900K