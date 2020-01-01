Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 11 months later
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Core i9 10980HK +6%
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3279
Core i9 10980HK +14%
3747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2648
Core i9 10980HK +14%
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14228
Core i9 10980HK +23%
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i9 10980HK +11%
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6737
6733
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
