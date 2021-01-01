Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i9 11900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 11900K

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i9 11900K

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900K and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1075 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.2 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
3301
Core i9 11900K +78%
5887
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
2573
Core i9 11900K +37%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
14144
Core i9 11900K +86%
26348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1093
Core i9 11900K +66%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6689
Core i9 11900K +44%
9637

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i9 11900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2021
Launch price 556 USD 539 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9880H i9-11900K
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i9 11900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800HS or Core i9 9880H
2. Core i7 9750H or Core i9 9880H
3. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i9 9880H
4. Core i7 10850H or Core i9 9880H
5. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i9 9880H
6. Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 11900K
7. Core i7 10700K or Core i9 11900K
8. Ryzen 9 5950X or Core i9 11900K
9. Core i9 11900KF or Core i9 11900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 9880H?
EnglishРусский