Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 12900H

Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i9 12900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz i9 12900H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900H and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1123 points
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1129
Core i9 12900H +58%
1786
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
8671
Core i9 12900H +121%
19167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H
1114
Core i9 12900H +66%
1852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H
6708
Core i9 12900H +112%
14229
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i9 12900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-9880H i9-12900H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9880H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i9 12900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900H or i9 9880H?
