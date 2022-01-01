Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 12900HK
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz i9 12900HK with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1123 points
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1129
Core i9 12900HK +68%
1899
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8671
Core i9 12900HK +110%
18198
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2548
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13997
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1114
Core i9 12900HK +65%
1835
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6708
Core i9 12900HK +107%
13911
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i9-12900HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
