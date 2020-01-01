Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9880H or Core i9 8950HK: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 8950HK

Intel Core i9 9880H
Intel Core i9 9880H
VS
Intel Core i9 8950HK
Intel Core i9 8950HK

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i9 8950HK with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8950HK and 9880H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +22%
3279
Core i9 8950HK
2678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +30%
14228
Core i9 8950HK
10945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +33%
6737
Core i9 8950HK
5049

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9880H and i9 8950HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9880H i9-8950HK
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9880H official page Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 8950HK or i9 9880H?
