Intel Core i9 9880H vs i9 8950HK
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9880H with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i9 8950HK with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9880H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 8950HK
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +4%
459
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +22%
3279
2678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +6%
2648
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +30%
14228
10945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9880H +6%
1126
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9880H +33%
6737
5049
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9880H
|i9-8950HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9880H official page
|Intel Core i9 8950HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1