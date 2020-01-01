Intel Core i9 9900 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +2%
511
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +9%
4346
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +2%
2847
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17084
Ryzen 5 3600XT +10%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
Ryzen 5 3600XT +3%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +17%
8378
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
