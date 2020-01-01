Intel Core i9 9900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4352
Ryzen 9 3900XT +73%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +2%
2910
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Ryzen 9 3900XT +95%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 9 3900XT +3%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8522
Ryzen 9 3900XT +48%
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
