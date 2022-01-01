Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900 or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 9900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 9900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1277 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900
1289
M1 Pro +20%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +1%
12306
M1 Pro
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900
2882
M1 Pro
n/a
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900
16909
M1 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900
1288
M1 Pro +37%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900
7947
M1 Pro +57%
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 23, 2019 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9900 -
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 31x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 3 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

