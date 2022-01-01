Intel Core i9 9900 vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 9900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1277 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1289
M1 Pro +20%
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +1%
12306
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16909
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
M1 Pro +37%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7947
M1 Pro +57%
12505
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1