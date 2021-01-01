Intel Core i9 9900 vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
52
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1281 vs 1108 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +11%
1282
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +120%
12328
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +8%
2907
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +89%
17363
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +15%
1285
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +86%
8165
4390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
