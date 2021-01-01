Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 9900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1281 vs 1108 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +11%
1282
Core i3 10100
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +120%
12328
Core i3 10100
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +8%
2907
Core i3 10100
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +89%
17363
Core i3 10100
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +15%
1285
Core i3 10100
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +86%
8165
Core i3 10100
4390

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i9-9900 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i9 9900?
