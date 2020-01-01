Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900 or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900 vs i5 10500

Intel Core i9 9900
Intel Core i9 9900
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 9900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Newer - released 1 year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +30%
4346
Core i5 10500
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +4%
2847
Core i5 10500
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +29%
17084
Core i5 10500
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +14%
1262
Core i5 10500
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +42%
8378
Core i5 10500
5901

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900 and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 449 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9900 i5-10500
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900 official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i9 9900?
