Intel Core i9 9900 vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +3%
511
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +24%
4346
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17084
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +3%
1262
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +49%
8378
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
