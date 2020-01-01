Intel Core i9 9900 vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +4%
521
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +18%
4352
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2910
Core i5 10600K +1%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +17%
17216
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i5 10600K +4%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +23%
8522
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
