Intel Core i9 9900 vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1290 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4313
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2848
Core i5 11600 +18%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16816
Core i5 11600 +11%
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Core i5 11600 +24%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +34%
8198
6103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1