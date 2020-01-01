Intel Core i9 9900 vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4352
Core i7 10700K +13%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2910
Core i7 10700K +7%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Core i7 10700K +16%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 10700K +1%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8522
Core i7 10700K +7%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
