Intel Core i9 9900 vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1289
Core i7 12700K +50%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12306
Core i7 12700K +87%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2882
Core i7 12700K +40%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16909
Core i7 12700K +96%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 12700K +50%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7947
Core i7 12700K +76%
14002
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1