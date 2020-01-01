Intel Core i9 9900 vs i9 10850K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Core i9 10850K +5%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4346
Core i9 10850K +45%
6312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2847
Core i9 10850K +6%
3030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17084
Core i9 10850K +30%
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
Core i9 10850K +6%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8378
Core i9 10850K +19%
9964
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 27, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
