We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850K and 9900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900
4346
Core i9 10850K +45%
6312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900
17084
Core i9 10850K +30%
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900
8378
Core i9 10850K +19%
9964

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900 and i9 10850K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 July 27, 2020
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9900 i9-10850K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900 official page Intel Core i9 10850K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 9900?
