Intel Core i9 9900 vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +9%
521
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4352
Core i9 10900X +33%
5777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +5%
2910
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Core i9 10900X +34%
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +11%
1288
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8522
Core i9 10900X +25%
10688
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|449 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
