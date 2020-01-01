Intel Core i9 9900 vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900 (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 9900 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +7%
521
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +16%
4352
3747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2910
Core i9 10980HK +3%
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Core i9 10980HK +1%
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900 +3%
1288
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900 +27%
8522
6733
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9900
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
